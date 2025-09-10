Lewisville ISD announces candidates for at-large Place 6 seat

Three candidates filed applications for the open Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees’ At-Large Place 6, per the LISD website.

The spot was left vacant after Dr. Buddy Bonner announced his resignation in July due to a situation that would have violated the district’s nepotism policy.

Michelle Alkhatib announced her campaign on Facebook, where she explained that her current position on the board, serving as Place 6, will turn into Place 5 at the expiration of her term in May, preventing her from running for Place 5 again.

“The newly-created Place 5 seat does not include my residence,” she said. “But, that opened the door for me to seek the Place 6 position, with a term running through May 2027.”

The district transitioned to a new Board of Trustees system that designates a geographical area to each seat on the board. Alkhatib’s residence is not located in within the limits of the new Place 5 district, so she will not be eligible to run for the same seat after her term.

However, there are two At-Large seats available to anyone within the school district, including Place 6.

“It is truly a blessing to continue serving this remarkable district,” said Alkhatib. “Our students are the future of our state and nation and, as a trustee, I have the privilege of witnessing their growth firsthand.”

The change will allow her to continue to serve on the Board of Trustees, just under a different title.

“I believe our future is bright and I am eager to continue serving on what I truly consider the best school board in the State of Texas,” said Alkhatib.

Madison Lopez also announced her campaign on Facebook.

A Lewisville High School graduate, she expressed her excitement about the opportunity to return to the district and serve as a member of the Board of Trustees.

“I am beyond thrilled to share that I have officially filed to run for the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees,” she said. “The incredible school district that poured so much into me for 13 years, the school district that pushed me to become a licensed attorney who fights for victims of crimes, the district where I graduated salutatorian and won homecoming queen… Lewisville ISD has my heart.”

In 2022, the Lewisville ISD Education Foundation highlighted Lopez’s volunteer work when Hurricane Katrina hit and her pursuit of a law degree from Southern Methodist University.

A third applicant filed, Matthew Siskowski, but he has since withdrawn.

Lewisville ISD will host a candidate forum on October 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the LISD Administration Center. Voters will elect a new At-Large Place 6 member on November 4.

The district had the option to either appoint a new board member for the vacated seat or hold a special election.