Falconer: In remembrance of Sept. 11

As we near the anniversary of the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, those of us who are older have vivid recollections of that day – a day when 2,977 people lost their lives in New York City, at the Pentagon, and on Flight 93 in Pennsylvania.

It was a day filled with horror as we watched the Twin Towers fall and learned of the other attacks. There also was an eerie silence in the sky as planes across the U.S. were at a standstill shortly afterward while people gathered around their televisions, uncertain of what the next hours and days would bring.

Today, more than two decades later, those memories remain etched forever as we remember those whose lives were lost on that day.

Several of our Precinct 2 communities are expected to hold 9/11 remembrances for anyone who wants to attend any of the events. Please be sure to sign up for my newsletter for specifics at www.dentoncounty.gov under Precinct 2 or to watch our Facebook at www.facebook/DentonCountyTX/.

Among the events, officials, fire and police from Shady Shores, Lewisville, Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, Denton, Corinth and Denton County will participate in the annual “Red, White, and Blue Freedom Walk” across to the middle of the Lewisville Lake Pedestrian Bridge of I-35E at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7. The walk also serves to honor the 5,461 service members who have valorously laid down their lives in the wars that followed the attacks.

The City of Frisco and the Frisco Garden Club will host a 9/11 Remembrance at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11 at Freedom Meadow in Warren Sports Complex, located at 7599 Eldorado Pkwy. The ceremony will honor the memory of those lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and include the Frisco Fire and Frisco Police Honor Guards.

The Colony typically does a 9/11 ceremony at The Colony Firehouse No. 4, 3400 Plano Parkway, where it has a piece of the World Trade Center steel. Fire Honor Guard and Police Honor Guard are part of the ceremony.

A wreath-laying ceremony in Denton commemorates 9/11 and the first responders who sacrificed their lives. It is outside the Denton Central Fire Station’s 9/11 Firefighters Memorial Bell Tower.

Some of our local firefighters also participate in the annual 9/11 Memorial Tower Climb at the Bank of America Tower, 301 Commerce St., in Fort Worth.

Ending on a more uplifting note, I just learned about National Grandparents Day coming up on Sept. 7. Coincidentally, this year has special significance for my wife and me, as we have just welcomed our seventh grandchild into our family.

Feel free to reach out to me at [email protected] or call my office at 972-434-7140.