Electric vehicles to take center stage in Denton Square this weekend

Amid an electric vehicle boom in North Texas, Denton Arts & Auto will showcase some of the newest electric vehicles on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denton Square.

Electric Avenue is a collaboration between Texas EV, Charge Across Town and the Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition.

The event will feature a free ride and drive where attendees will have the opportunity to drive a wide range of EVs and speak with local dealers.

Attendees can also learn how to take advantage of up to $7,500 off new or $4,000 off used electric vehicles before federal EV incentives expire Sept. 30. Ride and drive participants will receive a $15 voucher to use at one of more than 40 businesses in the area and be entered into a raffle to win an electric bicycle.

According to Texas EV and the Regional Transportation Council, the number of electric vehicles in North Texas has grown to more than 145,000. Recently, a Tesla service center opened in Flower Mound to accommodate the Tesla demand in the area.

In August 2024, electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo announced plans to move its headquarters to Denton.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) and its partners are engaged in efforts to expand the region’s charging network to accommodate this growth. NCTCOG made $12 million in federal funding available to increase the number of charging terminals on public property throughout the region. The money comes from a grant awarded to NCTCOG as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure program.

At the Arts & Autos’ Electric Avenue event, information will be provided about charging infrastructure and the effects of electrification.

It is one of more than 100 events across the country celebrating National Drive Electric Month, a month-long campaign coordinated by Plug in America running from Sept. 12 to Oct. 12.

Charge Across Town is also helping coordinate the ride and drive event with funding and marketing support. Previously known as National Drive Electric Week, the event was expanded to an entire month this year.