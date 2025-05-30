Friday, May 30, 2025
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

The Tesla in Flower Mound is officially open

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
136
The new Tesla service center set to serve Flower Mound.

In early May, a Tesla dealership and service center opened in Flower Mound at 1805 Justin Road.

In previous reporting, Flower Mound Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said he is excited for Tesla to come to the town, specifically in that location.

“I think it is a great improvement,” he said. “I understand that Flower Mound has a very high proportion of Tesla owners, so having this facility is a great benefit to our residents.”

The center can provide technological service like vehicle software updates or regular services like tire rotations.

According to its website, demo rides can be scheduled at the location.

Previous article
Denton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy
Next article
An Aggie Triple Crown: Lewisville mom’s degree dreams come true
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬.

Related Articles



Popular This Week