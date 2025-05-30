The Tesla in Flower Mound is officially open

In early May, a Tesla dealership and service center opened in Flower Mound at 1805 Justin Road.

In previous reporting, Flower Mound Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel said he is excited for Tesla to come to the town, specifically in that location.

“I think it is a great improvement,” he said. “I understand that Flower Mound has a very high proportion of Tesla owners, so having this facility is a great benefit to our residents.”

The center can provide technological service like vehicle software updates or regular services like tire rotations.

According to its website, demo rides can be scheduled at the location.