Denton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy

We are pleased to introduce our new Chief Deputy, Roger White. He was born and raised in Gainesville, and is a sixth-generation Texan. Roger has been married to his wife, Diane, for over 40 years. They have two sons, Trey and Travis, who are both married and live in Denton County. The family has one grandson, and they are expecting another grandchild in June. In his free time, Roger enjoys spending time with his family and studying martial arts, specifically Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and American Karate.

Chief White started his career with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office on August 1, 2018. He was hired as the Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigations Division. In January 2021, he was promoted to Captain of the Justice Management Division. Overseeing courthouse security, Mental Health Division, and transport and extradition units. As of May 3, Roger White has been appointed Chief Deputy.

Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Chief White worked for the Denton Police Department for 34 years, retiring as an Assistant Chief. During his tenure there, he commanded the Administrative Services Bureau, the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the Operations Bureau, and the SWAT Team.

Chief White holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of North Texas. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy’s 225th Session, the Senior Management Institute for Police (PERF) in Boston, Massachusetts, and the DEA Drug Unit Commander’s Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

In addition to his law enforcement experience, Chief White is a veteran of the United States Army, where he served as a Military Police Officer. He also served in the Texas Army National Guard as a tank crewman.