Northlake approves resolution for Cleveland-Gibbs road renaming

At its May meeting, Northlake Town Council settled a naming issue in regard to Cleveland-Gibbs Road, specifically near its intersection with Hwy 114.

The Council decided to go back on its decision from April’s meeting, which named one half of the road Gibbs Road and the other Cleveland Road.

Gibbs Road will continue to be the name for the section of road west of I-35W. The eastern section, however, will be reversed back to Cleveland-Gibbs Road.

In addition, a section of road that was changed to Dale Earnhardt Way back in 2016 will be changed to Cleveland-Gibbs, as well.

As of now, Cleveland-Gibbs Road ends near the Aero Valley Airport, south of Cross Timbers Road/FM 1171.

Eventually, the road will connect with its southern point at Sam Lee Lane, as shown in the image to the left from the Town.

From Sam Lee, it will continue to Hwy 114 and all the way down to Litsey Road.

With the Town’s current naming plan, Cleveland-Gibbs will eventually be a continuous road from its southern point at Litsey Road up to I-35W.

Before this plan was adopted, the council tried to pass two other resolutions. One, proposed by Mayor Brian Montini, failed by a vote of 3-4.

The other, proposed by councilwoman Alex Holmes, didn’t get a vote.

Councilman Michael Ganz proposed the plan that ended up passing by a vote of 5-2. One of the votes against was Mayor Montini.

“From a management perspective of the Town, I would like to publicly say I think the council has not made a very good, nor prudent, decision,” he said. “It’s your will and I will support your vote, but it’s bad engineering.”

A bridge realignment planned for August 2026 will take Mulkey Road over I-35W instead of Cleveland-Gibbs. Mulkey Road will go over the highway and split Gibbs Road to the north and Cleveland-Gibbs to the south.