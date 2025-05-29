“Community” is one of our four core values at Denton County ESD—reflecting our responsibility and unwavering commitment to building strong relationships to help keep our communities safe.

With Memorial Day on the calendar, this core value takes on an even deeper meaning, reminding us that the greatest acts of courage are often rooted in service to others. May their legacy guide us to nurture that same community spirit of teamwork and service in our daily lives, lifting one another up and building a future worthy of their sacrifice.

Denton County ESD was proud to celebrate several community events that reflect our core values of community spirit and service to others.

Saturday, May 17, 8 AM–1 PM, 3rd Annual Carry the Load Event: Join us in partnership with Carry the Load for a meaningful walk honoring our nation’s heroes. The walk will begin at 8 a.m. at Lantana Community Church and conclude around 10 a.m. at Station 511, followed by an Open House at Station 511. This is a free, family-friendly event, and all are welcome. Participants can register using the QR code provided. Let’s walk together to remember and honor those who have served.

Friday, May 23, 11 AM–4 PM, Memorial Day Blood Drive at Station 511: In remembrance of the brave men and women who gave their lives in service, Denton County ESD 1 & 2 are hosting a blood drive. Your donation is a powerful way to give back and support life-saving care in our community.

There is still one upcoming event, happening in June.

Saturday, June 7, 10 AM–1 PM, 5th Annual Child Safety Fair at Liberty Christian School: In collaboration with the Argyle Police Department, we’ll be participating in this family-focused event. In recognition of National Water Safety Month, we’re giving away 200 FREE life jackets (first come, first served) in partnership with Cook Children’s and Safe Kids Worldwide. Come learn, explore and help us promote child safety in our community!

For the month of March, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 358 calls, with 60% being medical related and 40% being fire or service related and an average response time of 7:16 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.