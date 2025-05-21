Argyle to host 5th annual Child Safety Fair on June 7

Argyle’s Public Safety Department will host its annual Child Safety Fair at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 7 at Liberty Christian School’s parking lot.

It’s a community event that educates the public on different ways to stay safe.

“It’s something we brought up because we wanted to provide resources, not just information, for families to help keep their kids safe, said Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson. “We’re covering pretty much every subject that you could need to know about.”

That includes water safety, fire safety, gun safety, vehicle safety and poison prevention. The session also provides information about heatstroke awareness, specific tips for babies and information on what to do when calling 9-1-1.

Jackson said the timing of the event is perfect–right when summer activities start up.

“It’s very important,” he said. “Kids will be back in the pool and on the lake, which is why we’ll have life jacket education and some members of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife there to talk about boat safety.”

The event covers serious topics, but Jackson said the event is still designed to entertain the community.

“Families come out to learn about safety, but we also want it to be a fun environment,” he said. “So, while the kids are learning about these subjects, they are also having a good time and want to return next year.”

There will be a helicopter landing along with police cars and fire trucks on display. Attendees can also check out the bounce house and then cool off with a water slide, a water gun area and free snow cones.

Sponsorships are available to keep the event free for the community. To sponsor the event or to get more information, contact Lourdes Rodriguez at [email protected].

Any extra funds that get donated will go to Denton County Friends of the Family.