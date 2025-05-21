Lewisville ISD to offer free summer meals for local children

Starting May 27, the Lewisville ISD Child Nutrition Department will begin serving free, nutritious meals to children across the district as part of the Seamless Summer Option—a U.S. Department of Agriculture program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Designed to ensure students stay nourished during the summer break, the program is open to all children 18 years of age and younger, as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old.

“All children in LISD and the surrounding areas need good nutrition year-round so they can learn, grow and succeed in life,” said Yana Koleva, Resident District Manager of the Child Nutrition Department. “With nearly 2 million food insecure children living in Texas, these well-balanced meals are vital to nourishing young Texans during their summer vacation.”

The program aims to fill the nutritional gap for students who rely on school meals during the academic year, offering healthy food options while school is out.

Several locations across the district will offer the meals, and families can use the following tools to locate a nearby site:

Visit the LISD interactive map at bit.ly/LISDsummer2025

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator

Visit www.SummerFood.org

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304

LISD and its North Texas Hunger Council partners are among the many organizations working with TDA to provide these meals. Meal sites are located in areas where more than 50 percent of children qualify for free or reduced-price lunch under the National School Lunch Program.

Eligible organizations, including schools, faith-based groups, summer camps, government agencies, and other nonprofits, must have a contract with TDA to participate.

Officials say that providing summer meals helps ensure children return to school in the fall ready to thrive.