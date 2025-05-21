Lantana Update – May 2025

A network of automated license plate-reader cameras installed across Lantana in early 2023 has proven to be a valuable tool for area law enforcement, triggering hundreds of alerts tied to national crime databases.

According to data from Flock Safety, the 13 solar-powered cameras located at each Lantana entrance produced 768 alerts between March 25, 2024 and March 25, 2025. These alerts are generated when a vehicle matching the National Crime Information Center or Amber Alert list passes a camera.

Sex offender-related alerts led the list with 615 notifications, followed by 102 alerts for protection orders. Other categories included 35 for stolen license plates, nine stolen vehicles, three violent persons and two alerts each for missing persons and active warrants.

Lantana’s Flock cameras are credited with assisting law enforcement in at least 14 investigations since July 2024. However, that number is likely underreported, according to Flock Safety’s Ashley Shambo, as agencies often do not log every successful outcome.

Flock’s system aids police by capturing license plate images and cross-referencing them with criminal databases. If a match is found, the system automatically notifies the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, who can then investigate further. The Sheriff’s Department can also search historical data—filtered by details like vehicle make, model and color—when responding to crime reports from residents.

Flock Safety emphasizes strict privacy protocols. Only authorized agencies can access the data, and deputies must provide a case-related justification before conducting any search. All footage is automatically deleted after 30 days, and the public cannot access the system.

In addition to Lantana, Flock cameras are also deployed in nearby towns including Bartonville, Argyle, Highland Village, Northlake and Lewisville.

Briefly…

The renovations of the North Amenity Center and Larkspur playgrounds are expected to wrap up this month. The North Amenity Center Playground will feature inclusive design elements to accommodate children with special needs. Renovation of the Heritage playground was completed in March. Planning is in the works to update the Branch Park playground in Magnolia.

The household hazardous waste collection was rained out at Lantana’s Earth Day event last month, but it has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Amenity Center. Call 940-728-5050 for details.

The Lantana pools opened on May 1. If you need key fob access, call the HOA office at 940-728-1660.