Southern Denton County hockey talent shines in national drafts

Several young hockey players from southern Denton County saw their dreams take a major step forward this month, as four local athletes were selected in two of the nation’s top junior hockey drafts: the Western Hockey League (WHL) U.S. Priority Draft and the United States Hockey League (USHL) Phase 1 Draft.

Leading the way was Lewisville’s Ezekiel Kaebel, who was selected third overall by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL U.S. Draft. Kaebel, a forward born in 2010, plays for the Dallas Stars Elite U14 team and is already turning heads on a national level.

Joining him in the WHL draft were two other standouts from the region: Bartonville’s Eli Bimmerle, picked sixth overall by the Red Deer Rebels, and Highland Village’s Carson Janko, selected eighth by the Prince George Cougars. All three players compete together on the Dallas Stars Elite U14 squad, showcasing the strength of the local program.

In the USHL Phase 1 Draft, Hickory Creek’s Andrew Fox was picked in the third round (42nd overall) by the Sioux Falls Stampede. Fox, who also plays in the Dallas Stars Elite program at the U16 level, was previously drafted by a WHL team as well, giving him a major decision ahead regarding his hockey future.

The WHL is widely regarded as one of the premier junior hockey leagues in the world, with 23 teams across Western Canada and the U.S. Pacific Northwest. Many players in the league go on to compete in NCAA hockey, international tournaments, and eventually the NHL.

Meanwhile, the USHL is the only Tier 1 junior hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey. It serves as a key pipeline to college programs and professional leagues, with a strong track record of player development.

Together, these recent selections highlight the rise of elite hockey talent in southern Denton County. With local rinks and programs continuing to grow, players like Kaebel, Bimmerle, Janko, and Fox are just the beginning of what could become a new hockey hotbed in Texas.

–Summited by Tanner Wilson