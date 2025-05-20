Denton senior taken from assisted living center found in Michigan

76-year-old Karen Taube was found safe in Houghton Lake, Michigan Tuesday morning after a statewide silver alert was sent out when she was removed from her Denton assisted living center.

Denton Police announced Taube was found in a hotel by the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office with her sister, Eva Haron, who had taken her out of Willow Bend Assisted Living and Memory Care without the knowledge of her legal guardian.

Taube is under court appointed legal guardianship, which decides who can have contact with her, according to police.

Haron was not included in that last of people, so when she removed Taube from the center on Monday, May 12, it led police to issue a silver alert.

Taube was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures and will be transported back to Denton under the direction of her legal guardian.

Detectives are working with Denton PD to determine if charges should be filed against Haron for Interference with Rights of Guardian of the Person.

The Denton Police Department sent its thanks to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office and the Dallas FBI for their role in locating Taube.