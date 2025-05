More hike and bike trails will be coming to Lewisville, according to a form filed to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The $1.9 million project will add a 12-foot-wide hike and bike trail that runs parallel to Hebron Parkway.

It will start where the Denton County Transit Authority Rail intersects with the parkway and goes east to the city limits at Carrollton.

Construction is expected to start mid-June and be completed in December.