Robson Ranch Rambler – May 2025

Spring is all about emergence, renewal and reawakening. A source of frustration is that many times here in Texas, we are robbed of this gentle transition to that hot, hot Texas sun! It was 81 degrees outside in mid-April. I am desperately trying to keep my newly-planted Gerbera daisies alive. They are gentle perennials. I hope to give them a chance to live up to their expectations.

We have our share of perennial events at Robson Ranch. While the Farmer’s Market is here every Friday, they have their formal Opening Day in the spring with music and more. They have added more vendors to our Friday Farmers Market. It is open from 8-11 a.m. every Friday, weather permitting. Check out the variety of bakery meat, produce and other grocery offerings and the opportunity to buy fresh products right here in the Robson Ranch clubhouse parking lot.

Yes, the Living Well Committee is in the planning stages for the 2025 Olympics which will take place this year beginning Sept. 27 and ending with an awards luncheon and ceremony on Oct. 24. On Sept. 27, they will kick off with a three-mile walk starting at the clubhouse. Mark your calendars to join in the opening ceremony. The Olympics are open to all residents. The cost is $25, and registration will begin in August! Stay updated by visiting the Living Well Committee website at rrlwc.weebly.com.

Spring ushers in the baseball season. While we don’t have a team, the Robson Ranch Music Club’s Community Choir is set to take center stage on May 25 to perform the national anthem at the Frisco RoughRiders baseball game. The performance by the Robson Choir will take place just before the first pitch at the RoughRiders’ home stadium, 7300 Rough Riders Trail, at 6:05 p.m. The Robson Choir encourages community members to come out, support the team and enjoy a day of baseball and music. The choir has secured an entire seating section for friends and family, with a special ticket price of $15 each. The RoughRiders will donate $5 for each ticket sold to the Robson choir. Tickets are on sale now via their website rrmusicclub.com.

We seem to need it every year. The Robson Ranch HOA Shredding and Recycling Day is on Saturday, June 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. Magic Shred will take any paper documents. You’ll be able to have all your personal papers (bank statements, tax returns, etc.) shredded for $5 (cash) per box or bag. Computer Crushers will take virtually any computer or electronic device (old computers, cell/house phone, speakers, old chargers, cables and batteries). There will be a $5 (cash) charge to crush hard drives or printers. The City of Denton will have a Battery and Light Bulb Drop-Off.

Not to rush the season, but we are already thinking about the decorations for cars, bikes and golf carts for July 4!