Starship Bagel in Lewisville to be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Starship Bagel in Lewisville is preparing for a moment in the national spotlight as it makes its television debut on Guy Fieri’s hit Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday, June 6 at 8 p.m.

The popular bagel shop, owned by Oren Salomon, hosted Fieri and the DDD production crew for two days of filming earlier this year, Salomon shared in a long Facebook post.

While Salomon is tight-lipped about which bagels or bites Fieri sampled—“You’ll have to watch the episode and find out”—he had plenty to say about the experience. “The DDD crew is like none other… Guy’s larger-than-life personality filled the bagel shop as soon as he arrived,” Salomon shared. “Yet he was very keen to leave room for me to be myself. He was the easiest person in the world to talk to. The character you see on TV is exactly the human I got to enjoy hosting and serving.”

Salomon praised Fieri’s mission of supporting chefs and restaurant workers, calling him “an entertainment master” and “someone who truly cares.” He also credited his team, family, and the local community for helping the business take flight. “Without Lewisville and Downtown Dallas embracing us, Starship would have never taken off like it has.”

Starship Bagel is located at 1108 West Main St., Lewisville.