Byron Nelson football coach Travis Pride dies unexpectedly

Trophy Club Byron Nelson High School Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Director Travis Pride, 56, has passed away unexpectedly, school officials announced late Wednesday.

Principal Kara Lea Deardorff shared the news with Bobcat families, praising Coach Pride’s legacy as an educator who made a lasting impact that extended well beyond the football field.

“For nearly a decade, Coach Pride has made a positive difference in the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, of students on our campus,” Deardorff wrote. “While he led the football program, Coach Pride’s impact extended well beyond athletics or the students he coached.”

Coach Pride led the Bobcats since 2016, amassing a 64–42 record over nine seasons. Under his leadership, the team achieved a 13–1 record in 2023, marking the program’s best season. His coaching career also included tenures at Mansfield Summit and Wichita Falls, contributing to a total career record of 128–91, according to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

Northwest ISD Executive Director of Athletics Joel Johnson remembered Coach Pride as a selfless leader who prioritized students above all else.

“When I think of Travis Pride, I think of someone who supported student activity, from athletic programs to fine arts,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t what you would picture as a head football coach. He was an even-tempered leader who was a kid magnet—students wanted to be around him, because he cared about them.”

In the 2024–25 season, Pride led the Byron Nelson Bobcats to a 9–2 overall record in Class 6A Region I District 4. The season ended with a playoff loss to eventual state champions North Crowley, according to WFAA-TV.

Grief counseling will be available to students Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the school’s front office, with more support opportunities to follow next week.

The school is asking for privacy on behalf of the Pride family as they navigate this difficult time.

“We will continue to uplift the Pride family,” Deardorff said, “and share details as the family deems appropriate.”