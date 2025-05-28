Local church to pack a shipping container with meals for The Philippines

Trietsch United Methodist Church in Flower Mound is seeking well over 1,000 community volunteers to help pack nearly 300,000 meals to feed hungry people in The Philippines.

“This summer we’re doing something big!” the church said on its website. “We’re bringing together 1,350 volunteers throughout the Denton County and DFW community to pack an entire shipping container of meals through Rise Against Hunger, a growing global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives, and responding to emergencies. We are calling the entire community to come together and pack 285,000 meals to feed the hungry.”

TUMC’s Rise Against Hunger Community Packathon will last for 24 hours — from noon on July 18 to noon on July 19. Childcare will be available for some shifts. In addition to volunteers, the church is also seeking sponsors and donations.

