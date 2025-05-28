Lewisville police investigating shooting

The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that left one person being transported to the hospital.

LPD responded to the victim on Tuesday evening in the 100 block of South I-35E, but police believe the shooting actually occurred in or near the 1400 block of Dogwood Trail. The victim’s injuries are believed to not be life-threatening.

Police did not release information about a possible suspect.

“This incident appears to be isolated,” LPD said in a statement. “There is no ongoing threat to the public … No further details about the investigation are being furnished at this time, due to it being an active investigation.”

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact LPD Tip Line by phone at 972-219-8477 . To anonymously report a tip, call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visit dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.