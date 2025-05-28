Family of Ava Moore speaks out after fatal boating collision

The family of Ava Moore, who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run boating collision on Grapevine Lake, released a statement Wednesday on her passing:

“We are so thankful for the countless messages and demonstrations of love and support, but most grateful for the many prayers we have received. This is a difficult time for all involved, but also an opportunity for our beautiful little girl to continue to impact our community. Out of this tragedy, God will make good, and that can only be accomplished through forgiveness. We respectfully ask for our time and privacy to grieve and thank you for all of you kindness and support. God Bless!”

Moore, 18, graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19 and had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

Texas Game Wardens, Homeland Security Investigations and Grapevine Police Department also released more details about the incident:

On Tuesday, May 27, Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations arrested two individuals believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run boat collision on the evening of May 25 at Grapevine Lake.

A personal watercraft (PWC), which had two females on board, was being driven at a high speed near the shoreline of Oak Grove Park when it collided with a kayak occupied by 18-year-old Ava Moore. The driver of the PWC, 21-year-old Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez from Venezuela, and the passenger fled the scene.

Later, Gonzalez and the passenger returned to Oak Grove Park. The passenger remained on scene with witnesses and was interviewed by Grapevine Police Department, while Gonzalez left in a vehicle with 21-year-old Maikel Coello Perozo. While fleeing the area, the pair collided with two other vehicles. Grapevine Police Department is leading the case into the automotive hit and run while Texas Game Wardens investigate the boating accident.

Gonzalez and Perozo were arrested in Dallas on May 27. Gonzalez has been charged with Manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony. Perozo has been charged with Collision Involving Damage to a Vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor, and Hindering Apprehension, a Class A misdemeanor. As we continue investigating this incident, more charges could be filed.

“We would like to take an opportunity to thank not only our local, state and federal law enforcement officers but also the public for their support and vigilance in reporting information to the Grapevine Police Department’s tip line,” said Texas Game Warden Captain Joseph Quintero. “We received more than 900 tips from the public which helped us provide a quick resolution to the family.”

Grapevine Police cannot thank the community enough for their contributions during the investigation.

“These arrests will not undo the heartbreak of losing Ava Moore, but we will continue to provide support to her family throughout the criminal justice process,” said Amanda McNew, Media Manager for the Grapevine Police Department.

Enforcement Removal Operations Dallas lodged immigration detainers with the Grapevine Police Department following the arrest of Gonzalez and Perozo. Both are in removal proceedings pursuant to the policies of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as aliens present without admission or parole.

“Our partnerships with law enforcement across jurisdictions are key during these types of investigations,” said Travis Pickard, Special Agent in Charge ICE Homeland Security Investigations Dallas.

Moving forward, a specialized team of Texas Game Wardens will use the latest technology to recreate the boating collision using 3D video reconstruction software. This team has helped numerous wardens across the state complete investigations and provide closure for victims’ families.

Agencies involved in this incident include the Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Police Department, Texas Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Enforcement Removal Operations, Texas Department of Public Safety, Dallas Police Department, Grapevine Fire Department and Irving Police Department.