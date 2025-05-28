Denton County to celebrate 6th annual Farm Heritage Day

The Denton County Office of History and Culture is hosting its sixth annual Farm Heritage Day with an event on June 7 at the Denton County Historical Park, starting at 9 a.m.

The Denton County Tractor Club, the Denton County Farm Bureau, the Denton County AgriLife extension office and the Denton Community Market all help make the event what it is.

“They’re great partners that we love working with every year to celebrate the agricultural history of Denton County,” said Kelsi Jistel from Denton County’s Office of History & Culture.

She emphasized the importance of understanding what agriculture and what it means to the county, both present and past.

“Our county was built on agriculture,” said Jistel. “At the turn of the 20th century, our county was producing some of the best quality wheat and cotton. It’s amazing to see how our county has grown and how agriculture still plays a part in that.”

As part of the event, there will be tractor displays, butter churning demonstrations and crafts will be available for free.

“The antique tractor club always love showing off their wonderful tractors,” said Jistel. “They have spent so much time restoring them and keeping them in great shape, so it’s fun for attendees to see how some of the equipment has evolved and changed. Plus, the kids love getting up on the tractor seat.”

Jistel said there will also be other demonstrations and hands-on activities, including hand weaving and spinning from the Dallas Hand-spinners and Weavers Association.

These will all be on the porch of the Bayless-Selby House.

The event will end at 1 p.m. and will be set up near the Taylor Cabin at the historical park.