Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Scammers impersonating Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a new scam targeting local residents.

“We have received reports that there are individuals falsely claiming association with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and making fraudulent demands for payments related to purported outstanding warrants for missing jury duty,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Tuesday. “These individuals have been reported to use the names of our current employees when communicating with you.”

The DCSO, nor any other legitimate law enforcement agency, will not call you and ask for payments over the phone.

