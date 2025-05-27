Suspect in fatal jet ski hit-and-run arrested

The suspect in the weekend’s Lake Grapevine jet ski hit-and-run that killed a teenager has been arrested, the Grapevine Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Texas Game Wardens and the Grapevine Police Department have Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez, the suspect tied to the death of Ava Moore in custody,” the department said in a statement. “We are thankful for the help of fellow law enforcement officers from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Dallas Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.”

According to preliminary reports, Moore, 18, was struck and killed by a jet ski carrying two female occupants while kayaking near Oak Grove Park. After the crash, the passenger stayed at the scene to speak with first responders, while the operator of the jet ski fled with an adult male companion. Monday afternoon, police shared a photo of the suspect and asked for the public’s help in identifying her. About 24 hours later, she was in custody.

Police said more details about the case will be released later.