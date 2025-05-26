Suspect sought in fatal Lake Grapevine watercraft hit-and-run

Grapevine Police and Texas Game Wardens are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore, who was killed Sunday evening in a collision involving a jet ski on Lake Grapevine.

According to preliminary reports, Moore was struck and killed by a jet ski carrying two female occupants while kayaking near Oak Grove Park. After the crash, the passenger stayed at the scene to speak with first responders, while the operator of the jet ski fled with an adult male companion.

Authorities say the fleeing pair later struck a vehicle while leaving the area. The Grapevine Police Department is investigating that hit-and-run incident, while Texas Game Wardens are leading the water fatality investigation.

Law enforcement officials are actively searching for both the jet ski operator and the driver involved in the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is urged to contact Grapevine Police detectives at [email protected].