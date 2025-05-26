Travel with Terri: Dallas Symphony Orchestra celebrates 125 years of musical excellence

Did you know that the Dallas Symphony Orchestra is the oldest symphony orchestra in Texas and one of the oldest in the country? This year, the DSO is celebrating its 125th year with an exciting concert season that will trace its origins to a concert presented by a group of 40 musicians in 1900. With the quasquicentennial milestone at heart, there will be nods to significant moments, artists, and music from throughout the orchestra’s 125-year history.

One of our favorite things to do for a date night in the Metroplex is to attend one of the many performances at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. The DSO delivers world-class musical performances that are uplifting, entertaining, and inspiring. The DSO has consistently been a beloved cornerstone of the Dallas cultural landscape.

“We are delighted to unveil an extraordinary concert season that celebrates the DSO’s 125th anniversary,” said President & CEO Michelle Miller Burns. “We look forward to welcoming audiences to experience the joy of 125 years of music with us at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.”

2025 Park Concert Series – All Parks Concerts are free, open to the public, and start at 8:15 p.m.

May 26 – Memorial Day at Flag Pole Hill

8015 Doran Circle, Dallas, TX 75238

Rain Site: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center

*Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

June 6 – Exall Park

3501 Live Oak St., Dallas, TX 75204

June 7 – Kidd Springs Park

711 West Canty Street, Dallas, TX 75208

June 10 – Fretz Park

6950 Belt Line Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

June 12- Paul Quinn College

3837 Simpson Stuart Road, Dallas, TX 75241

Special Presentations at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center:

Pops Series

Troupe Vertigo “Cirque Noir” (Sept. 26-28, 2025). The film noir-inspired show features stunning visuals, awe-inspiring aerial feats, and contortionists behind a jazzy, alluring score composed by Jeff Tyzik. Pops Through Time: Iconic Scores & Classic Hits (Nov. 14-16, 2025) La Vida Loca (Jan. 30 – Feb. 1, 2026) features Lopez-Yañez’s original symphonic arrangements of Latin pops hits of the 1990s and 2000s from artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Santana and Ricky Martin. World-renowned vocalists Ender Thomas and Jackie Mendez join the DSO, along with multi-GRAMMY® Award winners José Sibaja on trumpet and Luisito Quintero on percussion. America’s 250th Anniversary (April 10-12, 2026) – Tyzik also conducts the US Naval Academy’s Men’s & Women’s Glee Clubs and Pipes & Drum Corps alongside the DSO in a program of patriotic favorites. Icons of the Strip: Sinatra & The Rat Pack (June 19-21, 2026), a musical journey through songbooks of some of the 1950’s most iconic crooners, from Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack to Louis Prima and Bobby Darin, with vocalist Paul Loren in the spotlight.



Other Highlights

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony (Oct. 24–26, 2025) – Country music icon Dolly Parton’s greatest hits come to life with new orchestrations and vivid multimedia storytelling led by Jason Seber. Schubert’s Winterreise “Winter’s Journey” (Oct. 27, 2025) – The beloved 24-song cycle is set to poems by Wilhelm Müller (1794-1827) and depicts a lonely traveler who ventures out into the snow on a journey to escape the pain of his lost love. Día de los Muertos (Oct. 31 & Nov. 1, 2025) – The annual “Day of the Dead” event features a traditional altar in the Meyerson lobby, inviting attendees to gather and remember loved ones who have passed away.



Movies-in-Concert (The DSO will perform each unforgettable score live in concert.)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (Sept. 4-7, 2025) Home Alone (Dec. 5-7, 2025) Top Gun: Maverick (May 22-24, 2026)



Texas Instruments Classical Series

Mahler’s Fourth Symphony (Oct. 2 & 5, 2025), and the glorious Eighth Symphony “Symphony of a Thousand” (May 15 & 17, 2026), in what Luisi describes as a “significant journey through Mahler’s work and, at the same time, a way to enhance the exceptional quality of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.” Bruckner’s Symphony No. 9 (Jan 15 & 16, 2026). The epic Ninth Symphony was Bruckner’s final symphonic work, the composition of which was interrupted by his failing health and left unfinished at the time of his death in 1896.



And there’s more!

Turtle Creek Chorale presents its 45th season, 45 LIVE: The Best Moments Live Here.

Another of our favorites is attending a performance of the world-famous Turtle Creek Chorale. There are always so many fabulous musical options here, and the talent is magnificent.

For over 45 years, Turtle Creek Chorale has brought music to life, transforming moments into memories through the power of live performance. From its humble beginnings in 1980 to becoming a world-renowned chorus, the Chorale has faced triumphs, endured challenges, and reached profound milestones, all guided by beautiful music.

Turtle Creek Chorale Executive Director Dr. Dawson B. Taylor, said. “I look forward to sharing the magic of this organization with North Texans as we celebrate our 45th season in 2025.

Disney PRIDE in Concert (June 26-27) – Join the Chorale and a 30-piece orchestra for a magical celebration of Disney classics. This vibrant performance takes place at the Meyerson Symphony Center, featuring songs from The Lion King, Aladdin, Cinderella, and more.

Guys & Dolls (Aug. 15-17) – In partnership with Lyric Stage, the Chorale presents this iconic Broadway musical comedy at Moody Performance Hall. A timeless favorite, Guys & Dolls is full of charm, wit, and award-winning music.

Groundless Ground (Sept. 17) – In collaboration with the Women’s Chorus of Dallas and a full orchestra, this moving concert at the Meyerson Symphony Center explores resilience and hope in uncertain times.

Rhapsody (Sept. 20)—The Chorale’s fifth annual gala returns to The Statler Dallas, supporting its mission to entertain, educate, unite, and inspire. The evening will feature a special guest performer.

All is Calm – This December, experience the moving story of the 1914 Christmas Truce in All is Calm, part of the Chorale’s second Holiday Tour. Through music and storytelling, this concert celebrates peace, love, and the season’s true spirit across the DFW Metroplex.

“Live performance is not only something you hear, but something you feel,” said Turtle Creek Chorale Artistic Director Sean Baugh. “The Chorale’s 45th season is a tribute to the transformative power of live music and shared experiences.

Tickets are available for purchase at DallasSymphony.org and TurtleCreekChorale.com.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra, under the leadership of internationally renowned Music Director Fabio Luisi, presents more than 150 orchestra concerts each year at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, one of the world’s top-rated concert halls. As the largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs, inventive pops concerts, and innovative multimedia presentations.