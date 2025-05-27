Three mayors from Denton County are hosting a community bike ride

The mayors of Lewisville, Denton and Corinth are hosting a community bike ride at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, starting at the Highland Village/Lewisville A-train Station.

From the A-train station, the ride will follow the A-Train Rail Trail from Lewisville to downtown Denton.

It will be about 12.2 miles one-way, but participants have the opportunity to turn around at any time on the trail or take the DCTA A-Train southbound back to the starting station.

There will also be a break at the Commons at Agora Park in Corinth, which is about halfway between the starting point and the final destination. The break area will have bottle-filling stations for anyone with a water bottle.

An announcement on Facebook advised riders to bring a bike, helmet and water.

Before the event, there will be a bicycle safety demonstration to educate on trail etiquette and other safety measures.

The parking lot for participants will be right next to the station and no registration is required.

With recent weather patterns, there is always a chance of inclement weather. Participants can check the Facebook event for any changes in plans the day before.