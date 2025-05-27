Denton ISD names new principal of Blanton Elementary

Denton ISD recently named Morgann Hawkins as the next principal of Blanton Elementary, just north of Lantana.

Hawkins replaces Dr. Landon Turrubiarte, who was recently named the principal of Stephens Elementary in Shady Shores.

Hawkins will assume her role as principal of Blanton Elementary beginning July 1, according to a district news release. She most recently served as the assistant principal of McNair Elementary since 2021, and has more than a decade of experience in public education.

“I am honored to be named the principal of Blanton Elementary,” Hawkins said. “Blanton has a long history of excellence, and I am committed to working closely with our dedicated educators and families to continue providing our students with an exceptional education. Together, we will create meaningful partnerships to ensure every child thrives.”

Hawkins began her career in 2014 as a fifth-grade English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher in Humble ISD. Three years later, she moved to Plano ISD, where she served as a first- and fifth-grade ESL teacher and team leader for three years. There, Hawkins led professional development, collaborated with teachers to grow practices and implemented new curriculum/assessments.

Hawkins joined Denton ISD as an instructional coach in 2020, serving Hodge, Pecan Creek and Rivera Elementary Schools. Then, as the assistant principal of McNair Elementary, Hawkins encouraged and supported development of strong instructional practices through collaboration with teachers, while also conducting drills and safety inspections to ensure a safe and secure learning environment, according to Denton ISD.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Hawkins lead Blanton Elementary,” said Dr. Charlene Parham, DISD Area Superintendent. “Ms. Hawkins is a collaborative leader who fosters an inclusive school culture, empowers stakeholders and leads with a clear focus on student success and growth. We are incredibly excited that she will be joining the Blanton family.”

Hawkins earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stephen F. Austin University. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin. Hawkins and her husband, Casey, live in Lantana and have three children – Rylee (1), Norah (Pre-K) and Avery (2nd grade.)