Tesla Service Center in Flower Mound nears finish line

Although the building is nearly finished, there is no official opening date yet for the Tesla Service Center in Flower Mound.

The Town of Flower Mound’s Building Inspections team met with Tesla on Wednesday to iron out more details about construction and an opening timeline, according to an update from the Town.

For the site work on the development, the surveying, clearing, excavating and other exterior aspects of a project, the Town is waiting on Tesla to schedule an inspector for a walkthrough.

After that process, the Town will have its own walkthrough and then finish up any final paperwork.

The special use permit was approved by the Flower Mound Town Council for the 5.33-acre lot located at 1805 Justin Road back in 2023.

“We are excited to have Tesla in Flower Mound,” said Ray Watson, the economic development director for the Town. “We have a high number of electric vehicle drivers in our community, so we’re happy those who own Teslas will now have support here in town.”

As of April, Flower Mound has 2,645 registered electric vehicles, which makes up about 4.07 percent of all registered vehicles in the Town, according to the North Central Texas Council of Governments.

A majority, 65 percent, of those registered electric vehicles are Teslas, according to electric vehicle data from DFW Clean Cities, which is managed by NCTCOG.

The special use permit that was approved replaced a previously-approved permit for a boat dealership on the lot, but the community spoke out against it.

“I am excited about the project and I think it is a great improvement over what had been proposed for the somewhat unusual property,” said Flower Mound Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Schiestel. “I understand that Flower Mound has a very high proportion of Tesla owners, one of the highest in the state, so having this facility is a great benefit to our residents.”