Flower Mound Town Council approves Tesla dealership

A Tesla dealership is coming to Flower Mound.

The electric car maker’s request for a Specific Use Permit to build a new facility on FM 407 was unanimously approved by Flower Mound Town Council on Monday night. The town’s Planning & Zoning Commission had recommended approval last month.

The proposed appointment-only dealership will be one story and about 51,000 square feet, located at 1805 Justin Road, on an undeveloped 5.33-acre lot behind the RaceTrac, Valvoline Instant Oil Change, Christian Brothers Automotive and National Tire & Battery. It’s a unique piece of property, sandwiched automotive businesses and a residential area, that was approved last year for a new boat dealership, but the property owner since decided to go in a different direction.

According to a letter from Tesla, the proposed store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Service hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

During a recent town meeting, a Tesla representative said the company is expanding its infrastructure in Texas, and it chose Flower Mound for this location because of the “huge demand” from local residents for new Tesla vehicles and service. The Tesla dealership would “not operate like a traditional car dealership.” Customers can look around the showroom without an appointment, but they would have to make an appointment, or order online, to make a purchase.

Tesla is requesting two exceptions from town code, which were granted. One allows Tesla to have utilities above ground, an exception that has been allowed for other businesses in the area, and the other would be to allow the primary exterior color to be gray, which goes against town code but is part of the company’s color scheme.

During the council meeting, town staff and a Tesla representatives gave brief presentations, and then only one resident spoke during the public hearing, a Tesla owner who said he will be glad to not have to drive to Plano for service. Council members briefly discussed the request, saying they thought the business was a good fit for the property.

“The key issues, when we approved the SUP last year for the boat dealership, we got a lot of feedback from the community about noise and emissions,” Councilman Adam Schiestel said before council voted to approve. “This, obviously, addresses those problems, and there’s been no negative feedback from the neighbors, which is great … This is an easy one.”