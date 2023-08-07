Get school supplies, clothing tax-free this weekend

Texans can get many back-to-school supplies, clothing and more tax-free this weekend, according to a news release from the state’s Comptroller’s office.

The annual sales tax holiday begins Friday and runs through midnight Sunday. Qualifying items can be purchased tax-free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax-free.

Most clothing, footwear, school supplies and student backpacks under $100 each are eligible for the sales tax holiday. There are many items that could be used for school that are not eligible, such as computers, software, textbooks, athletic equipment and more.

Click here for a full list of items that do, and do not, qualify.