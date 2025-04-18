Get ready for an egg-stra wet Easter in Denton County

Keep your umbrellas and rain boots close by this Easter weekend, as forecasters are predicting a soggy and potentially stormy stretch of weather across Denton County.

Rain chances ramp up Friday night, with showers and thunderstorms likely by early Saturday morning. The chance of rain Friday night is 70%, with heavier downpours possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday will bring widespread showers and possible thunderstorms throughout the day, with a high near 77 degrees. The National Weather Service warns that storms could become strong to severe, posing threats of large hail and damaging winds. Rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch are expected, with localized flooding possible due to heavy and training storms. The chance of precipitation on Saturday stands at 80%.

Storms will likely continue into Saturday night and taper off by midday Sunday. Easter Sunday will feature partly sunny skies, a high near 75 degrees and west winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Showers/storms will become more widespread on Saturday with the potential to become strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. Additionally, locally heavy rain and training storms may lead to minor flood issues through early Sunday. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/dpoGQk67FT — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) April 17, 2025

Local officials are urging residents to monitor weather updates throughout the weekend, especially those planning outdoor Easter activities. Minor flooding in low-lying areas and travel disruptions may occur.

Follow us on X/Twitter for frequent weather updates.