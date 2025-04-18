Foodie Friday: Los Caminos brings upscale Mexican flair to Flower Mound

With over 50 Mexican Restaurants and eateries within a small radius, why would we need a new one? We stopped in at Los Caminos at Lakeside in south Flower Mound to find out. And find out we did. This is not a Tex-Mex place, but merges traditional Mexican dishes and flavors with a modern twist.

The restaurant is beautifully finished with large, comfortable booths, elegant décor and warm lighting. They have a well-stocked bar (more about that later!) and a large private dining room available and various other seating options to accommodate parties of nearly any size. And if you’d like, beautiful outdoor seating offers a relaxed dining experience with an expansive patio, outdoor fireplaces, and cozy lounge areas.

Arriving just after 5 p.m. on a Wednesday, we were immediately seated and served warm chips and a delightful salsa (the standard is mild enough for kids or those who don’t do spicy to enjoy, but a hotter version is available on request) with perfectly blended flavors—nothing overwhelming anything else.

Within a very nice amount of time, we were presented with one of Los Caminos’ Specialties: Seared Scallops (callos de hacha) served on a perfectly creamy lobster risotto. To add to that, we enjoyed a side of wonderfully smooth black beans, a side of cilantro rice (with just the right amount of flavor) and Sopa De Flor De Calabaza—cream of squash blossom soup with a superbly delicate flavor. And what is Mexican food without Queso Blanco? This was the best we’d ever had, hands down.

One of the most amazing things about every item was the balance of flavors. Not one single flavor shouted for attention: all blended together in delicious harmony. For dessert, there’s the can’t-miss churro cheesecake.

Speaking of harmony, Los Caminos has an extensive drink menu with traditional Mexican cocktails, a list of “Gringo Cocteles,” several draft and bottled beer options and more than a dozen each choices for red or white wine to pair with your meal.

When you are done, there are some interesting after-dinner drink options, too. Add to that non-alcoholic choices like mocktails, soda, coffee and tea and you’re sure to not be thirsty when you leave.

The service was attentive but not overbearing with an obvious desire to please happy customers.

Los Caminos is proudly locally-owned and operated by Jeffrey Denmon and Bryan Hantes of Flower Mound who are passionate about bringing authentic Mexican cuisine and a vibrant dining experience to the community. Their commitment to quality and hospitality is at the heart of everything they do. They invite you to come and enjoy a taste of their vision!

Their current hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 4:30-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 4:30-11 p.m. and Sundays from 4-9 p.m. They’re closed on Mondays for now, but stay tuned—they’ll be adding lunch service and expanding their hours soon!

They plan to offer lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and late-night options. They have takeout and also cater events.

Los Caminos is located at 880 International Parkway (FM 2499), Flower Mound. Visit their website at loscaminoscocina.com or call them at 214-556-8325. Make sure to tell them we sent you!