Election day is fast-approaching in Denton County–here’s what you need to know

Another season of voting is coming up in Denton County. Early voting starts on Tuesday and lasts for a week for the May 3 General Election in Denton County.

Locations for early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26. On Sunday, April 27, polls will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last two days of early voting will be Monday, April 28 and Tuesday, April 29. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Election Day, May 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A list of early voting locations in Denton County can be found here. The Denton County election site has a page so voters can find out where to vote on Election Day.

The Cross Timbers Gazette sent out a questionnaire to candidates in local elections. Their profiles and responses can be found here.

For more information on Denton County’s elections, visit the Denton County election page. Early voting results will be posted at 7 p.m. on election day. Election day results will be posted as they are received throughout the night.

As of April 18, there are 647,836 registered voters in Denton County, according to its site.

Bartonville, Highland Village and Flower Mound all canceled their general elections because those up for re-election ran unopposed. Flower Mound will still hold a special election for the proposed bond.