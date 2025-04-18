Around Argyle – April 2025

In last month’s column, I mentioned the Heritage Tract, a nearly 200-acre commercial development proposed along the west side of I-35W to the south of Robson Ranch Road. A lot has happened since then, and considering this is arguably the largest and most impactful project in Argyle’s long history, I think it warrants additional discussion and regular updates.

Let’s start with the current status: In March, the Argyle Planning & Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval of a zoning change request for the northeast portion of this project. They also added seven conditions designed to enhance the beauty and quality of the development, to which the developer agreed. Later that same month, Argyle Town Council approved the zoning change as recommended by P&Z: from Agricultural (A) to a Planned Development with a base zoning of Office Retail (OR), Community Retail (CR) and Community Facilities (CF).

What does this all mean? The project will continue to move forward under a development agreement, which is essentially a contract ensuring Argyle residents actually get what is being promised: a high-quality development with desirable amenities that will drive revenue for the town and help offset the tax burden of our residents.

Please know that a considerable amount of discussion, debate and deliberation have been a major part of the process all along the way. In addition to regular town meetings, public forums such as PACE meetings and a joint P&Z/Town Council workshop have been instrumental in engaging the community and providing opportunities for input and education.

Now let’s address the elephant in the room: a well-known grocer that goes by three letters and has a loyal customer base.

By now, you probably know H-E-B chose to build in the city of Denton on the north side of Robson Ranch Road rather than across the road in Argyle. You’ve probably also heard rumors and seen theories on social media speculating about what happened, why and who to blame. Unfortunately, the facts tend to be a whole lot less exciting, often don’t make good headlines and rarely get many “likes” or “shares” on social media.

For example, the idea that H-E-B evaluated several good options and ultimately chose the one that made the most business sense is really boring compared to the idea of neighboring cities and towns being locked in battle.

Let’s look at the facts:

At the end of the day, our community is still getting an H-E-B. I believe Argyle and the developer of the Heritage Tract helped cement H-E-B’s interest in this area and, while they chose to work with Hillwood Communities (a large-scale, mixed-use community developer) and the city of Denton, our residents still benefit from the location of the store. Another fact to consider is that H-E-B is very restrictive when it comes to neighboring businesses. The fact that they are building in Denton actually opens up the Heritage Tract for more retailers that generate strong sales taxes, equating to higher overall revenues for the Town of Argyle.

This is an exciting time for Argyle. I’m proud that this council and I have stood by our promise to bring in quality development with desirable amenities and a solid revenue stream to keep the town running smoothly. Argyle remains financially strong with a bright future and continues to be an outstanding place to live, work and raise a family. Thank you, and God bless!