Bartonville Town Update – April 2025

Hello Bartonville!

Spring has arrived in full force, bringing plenty of sunshine and strong winds that have dried out the landscape and stirred up debris. While the season highlights the natural beauty of Bartonville, it also increases the need for property maintenance. We kindly remind residents to clear their bar ditches of any accumulated debris and regularly mow overgrown grass to maintain proper drainage and prevent blockages. Additionally, please trim any low-hanging tree branches extending over the right-of-way to ensure safe passage for vehicles and pedestrians. Keeping up with these tasks not only enhances the appearance of our town but also helps maintain the safety and efficiency of our local infrastructure.

As we take time to clean up our properties this spring, it’s also a great opportunity to clear out old and unused medications from our homes. On Saturday, April 26, the Bartonville Police Department, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will host a townwide Drug Take-Back Day. This national program provides a safe and anonymous way for residents to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription medications, helping to prevent potential abuse and addiction in our community. Residents can drop off medications at Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., no questions asked. For more details about the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov.

The town is making positive changes as we continue working to improve our roads and infrastructure. We appreciate everyone’s patience and support as we move forward with these important road projects. One of our key projects is E. Jeter Phase II, the next step in our three-phase road reconstruction project. This phase will include geogrid technology to help stabilize the asphalt, making the road last longer and providing a smoother drive for everyone. Construction is set to begin in April or May, picking up where Phase I ended near the log cabin and extending 1,600 feet west. After reviewing bids on February 20, the Town awarded the project to G-Rod, a contractor known for high-quality work. The Town Council gave final approval at our March 18 meeting.

At the same meeting, we also made some important updates to Bartonville’s roadway width and drainage standards. Currently, our subdivision roads must be at least 20 feet wide, which can make it difficult for emergency vehicles. To improve this, the Council approved increasing the minimum width to 24 feet for all new subdivision roads. These changes will improve safety and make our roads more efficient. We know roadwork can be an inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience as we work to make Bartonville even better.

The Bartonville Town Council is keeping a close eye on several zoning and housing bills making their way through the 89th Legislative Session, as they could have a major impact on local zoning authority. These bills focus on increasing housing density, which could override some of the town’s current regulations. One of the key bills under consideration is SB 840, which would allow for more mixed-use and multifamily residential developments, including converting certain commercial buildings into housing. Another, SB 854, specifically addresses how cities can regulate multifamily and mixed-use development on land owned by religious institutions.

Perhaps the most significant proposals for Bartonville are HB 1779 and SB 673, which focus on Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs)—small secondary homes on single-family lots. These bills would prevent towns from prohibiting or restricting ADUs, meaning property owners could add extra housing units without needing to live on-site. This would directly conflict with Bartonville’s current zoning ordinances, which require a minimum lot size of four acres to qualify for an ADU permit. If passed, these laws would have a negative impact on how land is developed in our town. The Town Council is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to advocate for local government control over state control.

Also at the March 18 Town Council meeting, the Council voted to cancel Bartonville’s General Election previously scheduled for May 3, 2025. This decision was made in accordance with state election law, which allows a municipality to cancel an election when all candidates are unopposed. As a result, the Council officially declared the incumbents—Council Member Place 1 Jim Roberts, Place 3 Clay Sams and Place 5 Margie Arens—re-elected to their respective positions. Being able to cancel the election, the Town will save approximately $12,000 in election fees. The Town extends its appreciation to these dedicated public servants for their ongoing commitment to the community. Council members will serve their new terms, continuing their work on important town matters, including infrastructure improvements, public safety and community development. In addition, Bartonville Town Hall will not be a polling location for other Denton County entities.

Get ready for Bartonville Spirit Day on May 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town Hall. This event promises a day of fun for the entire family, featuring live music, delicious food, exciting games and even a waterslide bounce house for the kids. Mark your calendars, gather your friends and family and join us for a fantastic day celebrating the spirit of our wonderful Town. We look forward to seeing you there!

Development Update:

The Reserve at Marty B’s event center has broken ground on IT Neely, across from Marty B’s restaurant.

Casa Mia in Lantana Town Center is under new ownership and is now called Calles de Mexico.

Deer Hollow (5-acre subdivision behind Hat Creek) – this subdivision includes 14 residential lots.