From the Firehouse – April 2025

Springtime is a special time of year for the Emergency Services District as we begin making preparations for our annual Open House and partnership event with Carry the Load in honor of Memorial Day. This year, we are very excited and are proud to invite you and your family to join us for our 3rd Annual Carry The Load event on Saturday, May 17 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Carry The Load was founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALs and started as a mission to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day by providing active ways to honor our nation’s heroes and raise funds to provide services to first responders, veterans and their families.

Our Carry The Load event will include a walk that will begin at 8 a.m. at Lantana Community Church and end at Station 511 on S. Gibbons Road around 10 a.m.

The route is approximately seven miles long and passes by the home of a local Gold Star family. Participants can jump in and out at any point along the route (or meet at the end at Station 511).

Free hamburgers and hot dogs will be served (first come, first serve), along with family-friendly fun will be provided at the Station after the walk at 10 a.m. Register at spiritofahero.org.

Walkers that are veterans/first responders are encouraged to wear their full fire/police/armed forces gear during the route to represent the “load they carry” for Memorial Day. Many of our firefighters and myself will be walking in full bunker gear to honor the sacrifices of those who serve.

For the month of February, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 301 calls, with 55% being medical-related and 45% being fire or service-related with an average response time of 6 minutes, 59 seconds.

