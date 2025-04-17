Flower Mound earns spot in Top 100 best places to live

Flower Mound was rated one of the Top 100 best places to live by Livability.com in the 2025 edition of its annual list.

“It is not surprising that Flower Mound topped Livability’s list of the Best 100 Places to Live in the U.S. in 2025,” said Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore. “I feel incredibly lucky to live here and even luckier to serve as Mayor of this wonderful community.”

Livability didn’t rank cities 1-100, rather scored them in different categories that make a town or city more attractive, such as education, economy, cost of living, amenities and other characteristics.

Flower Mound led the rankings in overall “LivScore” and safety and was ranked second in the economy category.

It was ranked fourth in the health category and fifth in the cost of living category. In education, it was eighth.

“The Livability article points to our safe neighborhoods, excellent schools, lower property taxes, great medical services, proximity to Grapevine Lake, the extensive parks, trails and abundance of natural beauty,” said Moore. “I feel the article really hits the nail on the head when it alludes to our community spirit.”

Livability focuses its list on small to mid-size cities and towns that emphasize affordability.

“Our ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’ list is a data-driven collection of what we consider to be the best small to mid-sized places to live in,” said Amanda Ellis, Livability.com editor-in-chief. “As Americans face shifting economic conditions in a year wrought with inflation, evolving work dynamics and a growing desire for a better quality of life, our list celebrates the cities where Americans are creating dream careers, building families, launching businesses and leading meaningful lives.”

Livability.com partnered with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS) to analyze data from more than 2,000 U.S. cities with populations between 75,000 and 500,000.

The platform’s intuitive filtering system allows users to refine the list by category importance, median home value, population size and region. Interactive maps further enhance the user experience, providing a visual exploration of each city’s attributes.

Livability emphasized that Flower Mound’s presence on the list underscores its commitment to creating a community where people can thrive.

“The residents of Flower Mound are truly what makes us special,” said Moore. “I love how easy it is to plug into our community, get involved and celebrate so many special events with friends and neighbors, and really feel at home.”