Highland Village’s new basketball court at Unity Park ready for tip-off

Highland Village’s new basketball court at Unity Park are ready for play, the city announced in its manager’s report on Friday.

According to the city, the new court measures 62 feet by 106 feet, which is about 25% smaller than a regulation court, and features four basketball goals.

“We hope this new space provides endless hours of competitive play and community connection for our residents,” said the city in the report.

The court has a concrete foundation and a five-foot sidewalk connecting the court to the parking lot.

A basketball court is a break from the pickleball courts that have been popping up around southern Denton County.

In June 2024, Highland Village celebrated the opening of 12 pickleball courts at Unity Park, which was supposed to be six courts until the city decided to convert all tennis courts at the park into pickleball courts.

Ferguson Courts at Lantana opened a year ago and has been a big hit in the community, with local adults and kids having the opportunity to play.

In 2023, Flower Mound started allowing online reservations for its pickleball courts as the trend increased in the town.