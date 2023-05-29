Pickleball is growing in Flower Mound

There’s a new sport blossoming in Flower Mound: pickleball!

Our Texas home is buzzing with excitement as more and more residents discover the joys of this social sport. Mixing elements of other racket sports, pickleball is quickly becoming the go-to sport for fun, fitness, and making new friends.

So, grab your sneakers and join the pickleball party in Flower Mound!

What is pickleball?

In a nutshell, pickleball combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong to create a slower-paced sport that’s easy for all ages and skill levels.

“The sport is very accessible, and in my experience, players are always welcoming of new people!” says David Powell, Ph. D. As manager of the Flower Mound Community Activity Center, Powell is keen to get even more people involved in pickleball locally.

The game is played on a badminton-sized court and uses a plastic ball and paddle. Learning how to play pickleball is incredibly easy (and addictive), which has helped it spread all over the United States.

With a rapidly growing fan base of more than 36 million players , it’s no wonder this exciting sport is taking Flower Mound by storm!

Where to play pickleball in Flower Mound

Ready to join the fun and find a place to play in Flower Mound? We’ve got you covered! With the sport’s growing popularity, plenty of fantastic pickleball courts are popping up all around town.

We’ve compiled a list of some top-notch pickleball courts near you . So, grab your paddles and let the games begin!

Wilting in the midday Texas sun? Head into the Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church and play pickleball on one of the three courts. It’s free, but with so many people joining in, you’ll need to make a reservation.

Call ahead or sign up online for a two-hour timeslot. You should also keep an eye out for leagues, tournaments, and lessons.

Restrooms and water are available, along with wheelchair accessibility and other adult recreational sports like men’s pickup basketball on Saturday mornings.

Life Time, just off Long Prairie and Cross Timbers, has installed three dedicated pickleball courts with permanent nets for members. They offer beginner clinics, mixers, leagues, and private lessons, allowing players to learn the game or hone their skills.

With all the other amenities available—like locker rooms, pro shops, and equipment stores—you’ll get more than just pickleball for your monthly membership.

Not interested in paying the full fee? Life Time offers one-day memberships that allow access to all the facilities, letting you get your pickleball on whenever you want.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, there is open play pickleball at the Community Activity Center. The facility has three indoor courts and portable nets. It’s free for members, but non-members can also purchase a day pass.

Wednesday time slots are reserved for the Seniors In Motion program, and play costs just $1. Reservations are available, though walk-ins are also accepted if there’s room.

“At the CAC, we have seen a rise in popularity over the last few years,” said Powell. “We’ve also noticed a change in the demographic of players, which now trends younger than in previous years.”

Open seven days a week, the Cross Timbers YMCA is a great option for Flower Mound residents looking for a place to play. There are three indoor courts with portable nets available to YMCA members.

With the Y’s Nationwide Membership, you can visit any facility across the country, meaning your pickleball skills will stay sharp no matter where you are. Day passes are also available for non-members, and the Y hosts regular events for beginners.

If you want some outdoor play, there are also courts at Glenwick Park and a local push to build even more.

Conclusion

There’s never been a better time to dive into the pickleball craze in Flower Mound! This vibrant sport is a fantastic way to stay active and improve your fitness, offering a unique opportunity to build lasting connections with fellow enthusiasts in your community.

So why wait? Grab your paddle and discover why pickleball is stealing hearts (and serving up fun) all over Flower Mound. Get ready to unleash your inner champion and create cherished memories, one swing at a time!

(Submitted content from Pickleheads)