Lewisville teen charged with murder at city park

Lewisville police arrested a 17-year-old from Lewisville on Monday and charged him with murder after a fatal shooting at a city park on Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Central Park, 1899 Edmonds Lane, where they found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The male victim died of his injuries, and his identity has not yet been released by authorities, as of Tuesday morning.

At the scene, police originally detained one person and searched for two other suspects, but after interviewing the detained subject and other witnesses, police released the detainee and determined that there was only one suspect, who was at large. Investigators also said it was not a random shooting — the suspect and victim knew each other — but the department will increase the park’s police presence for the time being.

The investigation continued, and about 1 p.m. Monday, police arrested 17-year-old Taylor Hooker of Lewisville on a warrant for murder, according to a LPD news release. Additional details about the shooting have not been released.