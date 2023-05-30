Argyle ISD to hold public meeting about 10-year growth plan

Argyle ISD will host a special information meeting this week for families and the community to learn more about and discuss the district’s 10-Year Strategic Growth Plan.

The fast-growing district is expecting a continued boom in enrollment, and it is planning to build new schools, convert campuses and more to adapt to the growing and changing student population.

Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright will lead the presentation, which will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Argyle High School’s lecture hall. The presentation is expected to last about 20 minutes, and there will be about 40 minutes allotted for a Q-and-A session afterward.