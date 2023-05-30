Blood drives to be held in Harvest, Flower Mound

Carter BloodCare will hold two blood drives in southern Denton County over the next couple weeks.

“The start of summer this month typically begins a drought in the community blood supply,” the organization said in a statement. “As high school students – who contribute up to 25% of Texas blood donations – go on break and families go on vacation, donations can dip, but local patients still need lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Through June 30, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive an insulated cooler lunch bag.

“It takes less than an hour to give blood that saves lives,” the organization said. “Donated blood is used to help people with life-threatening injuries due to serious vehicle accidents and severe trauma, those undergoing surgeries and transplants, patients receiving cancer treatments, mothers going through difficult deliveries, children with anemia, and older adults with age-related health issues.”

The Carter BloodCare Bus will host its next community blood drive from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3 at 1300 Homestead Way in Harvest. Click here to sign up.

After that, another local community blood drive is scheduled for 8:30-11:30 a.m. on June 15 at Texas Health Prebysterian Hospital, 4400 Long Prairie Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.