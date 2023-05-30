Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Shops at Highland Village kicking off summer of family-friendly events

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of The Shops at Highland Village

The Shops at Highland Village is kicking off the summer season with a long lineup of family-friendly events, including a Summer Splash Pad Party and the return of its Sounds of Summer Concert Series.

Local families are invited to cool down at The Shops’ Summer Splash Pad Party on June 7 from 2-4 p.m., according to a Shops news release. The luau-themed event will take place at the center’s splash pad located south of AMC theater and will have a DJ spinning tunes, fun contests and cool giveaways. Guests should come prepared to join in on the fun with swim clothes, towels, sunscreen and more.

In addition to the Summer Splash Pad Party, the center will kick off its Sounds of Summer Concert Series — sponsored by Park Place Automotive of Grapevine — the following day. Weekly concerts will be held Thursdays from 7:30-9 p.m. Free and open to the public, guests can enjoy the music performances from Blue Goose Cantina or around the splash pad. This year’s performance lineup includes:

  • June 8 – Jack Mason, an electrifying artist covering a variety of the best hits through the ages.
  • June 15 – Jukebox Heroes, a party band focusing on hits from the ’70s, ‘80s and ’90s.
  • June 22 – Jade Nickol, an acoustic pop/rock artist with hits from the ’60s to today.
  • June 29 – Party Kontrol, a high-energy cover band featuring all the greatest hits from the 2000s to today.
  • July 6 – Seysei, an original artist with a mix of modern pop covers.
  • July 13 – Reputation – a Taylor Swift Experience, a live tribute band covering hits from the one and only.

For more information, visit https://www.theshopsathighlandvillage.com/.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

