Firefighters recover drowning victim from Lantana pond

Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 say they recovered a body from a Lantana pond on Sunday evening.

The fire department was dispatched at 5:39 p.m. Sunday for a search and rescue regarding an man that was suspected to have fallen into a pond near the intersection of Dahlia Way and Tanner Parkway on the south side of Lantana.

The search and rescue subsequently transitioned into a recovery operation. The identity of the victim was not released by authorities.

ESD # 1 was assisted by the Lewisville Fire Department and the Lewisville Dive Rescue Unit, the Texas Game Warden, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Bartonville Police Department, and Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department.

