Sunday, May 28, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Bartonville Police Blotter

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
9

The Bartonville Police Department in March had 565 calls for service, 13 resulted in incident reports, and 3 motor vehicle crash reports.

We have a Facebook page: facebook.com/BartonvilleTXPolice. Check it out and follow us to keep up with upcoming activities and notices.

Here are some recent police calls:

March 11: An officer responded to the Bartonville Kroger regarding a possible overdose in one of the restrooms. Further investigation revealed a 32-year-old man had ingested suspected fentanyl and passed out in the restroom. The man taken to a local hospital and later processed into the Denton County jail for possession of a controlled substance.

March 20: An officer responded to the Bartonville Kroger regarding a stolen vehicle complaint. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was not stolen due to both parties living in the vehicle and sharing the vehicle.

March 22: An officer responded to the 200 block of Green Oaks Dr. regarding an animal bite report. Further investigation revealed a package delivery employee had received minor injuries from a dog bite while attempting to deliver a package.

March 23: An officer responded to the 2000 block of Kentucky Derby Dr. regarding a theft report. Further investigation revealed several windows were stolen from a new home under construction at that location.

March 28: Officers served a search warrant at a residence. Several items were seized to include heroin, alprazolam, marijuana, and suspected counterfeit Fentanyl. A 32-year-old man was arrested and processed into the Denton County jail on several charges.

Previous articleParker: We must never forget those who forged the gift of our freedom
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.