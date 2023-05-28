Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department in March had 565 calls for service, 13 resulted in incident reports, and 3 motor vehicle crash reports.

Here are some recent police calls:

March 11: An officer responded to the Bartonville Kroger regarding a possible overdose in one of the restrooms. Further investigation revealed a 32-year-old man had ingested suspected fentanyl and passed out in the restroom. The man taken to a local hospital and later processed into the Denton County jail for possession of a controlled substance.

March 20: An officer responded to the Bartonville Kroger regarding a stolen vehicle complaint. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was not stolen due to both parties living in the vehicle and sharing the vehicle.

March 22: An officer responded to the 200 block of Green Oaks Dr. regarding an animal bite report. Further investigation revealed a package delivery employee had received minor injuries from a dog bite while attempting to deliver a package.

March 23: An officer responded to the 2000 block of Kentucky Derby Dr. regarding a theft report. Further investigation revealed several windows were stolen from a new home under construction at that location.

March 28: Officers served a search warrant at a residence. Several items were seized to include heroin, alprazolam, marijuana, and suspected counterfeit Fentanyl. A 32-year-old man was arrested and processed into the Denton County jail on several charges.