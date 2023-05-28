Parker: We must never forget those who forged the gift of our freedom

By State Senator Tan Parker

During the 140-day Texas legislative session, thousands of bills seeking to shape the future of our great state are filed. The stories behind the bill are often more captivating than the policy as they reflect many voices across our state. As our session concludes, I am grateful for those who shared their stories and visited, wrote letters, called, and emailed. The passion for a brighter tomorrow is the grit and determination that defines a Texan.

Lawmakers consider thousands of bills, and I cherish your trust as your state senator. Each session brings incredible opportunity to protect our Texas values and cultivate freedom, prosperity, and greater opportunities impacting generations. What lies ahead for our future is built on the shoulders of those who came before us – a truth made most clear when I was blessed to host sixteen World War II veterans, their family and friends, at your Texas Capitol.

The idea formed when two caring citizens from Wise County suggested a special recognition for World War II heroes. Together with other advocates for veterans, we worked to welcome these heroes to the Texas Senate on May 11. It was a joy to honor these brave men – a generation that answered the call of duty to confront one of the darkest chapters of world history.

World War II ended seventy-eight years ago, and the significance of those courageous men and women who served, and their unwavering courage and resolve in the face of unimaginable challenges remains etched in our collective memory. Their journeys were charged with danger, as they left families, homes, and comfort behind to defend the ideals of freedom and justice for America and the world. They stood united against tyranny, with an indomitable spirit that inspired so many others to follow.

They witnessed the horrors of war, and their spirit remained unbroken. They forged a path of resilience and unity, showing the world the power of human courage and the importance of standing together in the face of darkness.

Their sacrifices ensured that future generations would live in a world free from the shackles of hatred and oppression. We owe them our freedom, our democracy, and our way of life. They showed us the true meaning of selflessness, putting their lives on the line to protect the principles we hold dear. Their sacrifices must never be forgotten, and their stories must continue to be told, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

This moment of appreciation and recognition was about more than one resolution in the Texas Senate. It serves as a rallying cry for every American to commit to preserving the legacy these men represent. Let us honor them by cherishing the freedoms they fought to defend. Let us emulate their excellence in all that we do.

As President Reagan said, “Let us reflect on the great achievements of those whose sacrifices preserved our freedom and our way of life. With a spirit of pride and gratitude, let us recall their heroic accomplishments and thank them for their unselfish devotion to duty. They are indeed worthy of the solemn tribute of a grateful Nation.”

As Americans face challenges ahead, we have much to learn from the example set forth by the Greatest Generation. May their courage and legacy always shine brightly in our hearts and as a free country, may we never forget.

Standing on the shoulders of those who built a better America, we embrace a time of year when so many new graduates are taking a monumental leap forward to their bright future. Congratulations to all those who are celebrating this incredible milestone in life! And for the dads and fatherly figures who also get a much-deserved celebratory day in June, I wish you a day of great blessings. The awesome responsibility of developing our youth to be leaders with a strong foundation of good values and character, preserves this freedom that was gifted to us. After all, our youth will define the future of our country – a simple truth that is so significant.