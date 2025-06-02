Denton man arrested in death of fiancee

A Denton man has been arrested on charges of murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his fiancee.

Denton police conducting a welfare check on the afternoon of May 19 at an apartment in the 5200 block of Par Drive discovered the body of 39-year-old LaVera Wardell inside the residence she shared with her fiancé, 52-year-old William Joseph Oddo III.

During the investigation, detectives uncovered evidence indicating Oddo had purchased and used cleaning supplies in an attempt to tamper with the crime scene, according to police.

On June 2, authorities located and arrested Oddo at a motel in Mount Pleasant on a felony warrant for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Following an interview, detectives obtained an additional warrant for murder. Oddo is being held at the City of Denton Jail with bond yet to be set.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the official cause or manner of Wardell’s death.