Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrest 3 in connection with prostitution operation

On Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people in an operation that aimed to “suppress the demand of prostitution.”

The operation’s goal was to “reduce prostitution in the community by arresting individuals attempting to purchase sexual favors for money,” according a press release from DCSO.

John Holland of Alvord was charged with online solicitation of a minor, Patrick Smith of Dallas was charged with solicit prostitution and Nicholas Matt was charged with solicit prostitution and unlawful carry of a firearm.

All three were arrested at a location determined before the operation started, but the location was not available for release at the time of reporting.

The Sheriff’s Office said leads were obtained that could help them arrest others engaging in prostitution. Those will be followed up by the department’s Human Trafficking Unit.