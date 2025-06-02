Denco 9-1-1, Denton County OEM to host local art competition

The Denco Area 9-1-1 District is hosting an art competition for local students, who could have their art displayed throughout the county in 2026. It aims to spread awareness about emergency preparedness.

It is an effort to educate Denton citizens while also engaging the community. The contest will be open to all students from Kindergarten to seniors in high school.

“We look at it as a way to get kids and their families thinking about 911,” said Justin Grass, the community engagement specialist for Denco. “We truly think that if we can educate the public on the best ways to use our 911 system, that’s going to save lives in the long run.”

The project is a joint-effort with the Denton County Office of Emergency Management, which reached out to Denco to collaborate.

“We were looking through a calendar we got from Denco last year and thought it would be a great idea if our department could reach out to collaborate,” said Benjamin Jackson, a senior specialist at the Denton County Office of Emergency Services. “Thankfully, Denco said yes.”

Grass emphasized the importance of different ways to access 911, like calling or using the text system, which can be used when someone needs to be quiet during an emergency situation.

“It’s important for me to get out to events and talk to families about kids knowing what 911 is,” he said. “Does your kid know how to use a phone or at least the emergency call shortcut, even if they’re really little.”

Denco 9-1-1 has also worked to build a database of automated external defibrillators in Denton County.

Jackson said the Office of Emergency Services focuses more on emergency preparedness, such as tornados, flooding and extreme heat. These are all ideas he said could be drawn in some way to submit for the contest.

“These areas are our main focus and things that we would like the public to really think about,” he said. “They tend to be the most impactful within the communities and the county, itself.”

Submissions will be accepted until July 1 and can be submitted electronically to [email protected]. It can also be dropped off in-person or mailed to Denco Area 911 District at 1075 Princeton Avenue, Lewisville, TX 75067.

“We’re definitely investing a lot in our social media and with this art contest, we’re hoping to get some great art to feature,” said Grass. “It’s a great way to engage kids about emergency preparedness and 911.”

Winners will be featured at the 2025 Denton County Preparedness Fair in September, in the 2026 Emergency Preparedness calendar and throughout select Denton County Public Library branches, county facilities or safety events throughout 2026.