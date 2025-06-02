Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

03/17/2025-Animal Complaint/300-Blk Double Oaks Dr – Skunk on the loose.

03/17/2025-Suspicious Vehicle/300-Blk Highland Ct-Suspicious vehicle in the area. Contact made with the driver who advised he was waiting for his girlfriend.

03/21/2025-Criminal Mischief/100-Blk Eagles Peak Ln- Caller wanted to report that the school bus ran over his rocks.

03/21/2025-Agency Assist HVPD/3100-Blk Justin Rd-Assisted HVPD on a burglary call.

03/22/2025-Suspicious Activity/0-Blk Kings Rd – Caller observed someone with a flashlight outside the residence. The officer contacted the homeowner who advised that he was looking for opossums.

03/23/2025-Suspicious Activity/0-Blk Victory Ln– Caller reported an unknown person taking pictures of their house.

03/23/2025-Agency Assist BVPD/3100-Blk E FM 407-Assisted BVPD on a call regarding juveniles throwing milkshakes at cars.

03/24/2025-Meet Complainant/300-Blk Waketon Rd– Caller wanted to report a scam regarding Wal-Mart calling to advise orders were placed and needed the caller to verify their social security number.

03/26/2025-Suspicious Vehicle/100-Blk Royal Oaks Dr- Caller concerned over people loading things into a vehicle. Contact was made and it was a resident moving out.

03/27/2025-Disturbance/300-Blk Cedarcrest Ln– Disturbance between two adult siblings over a chili cook off event.

03/27/2025-Juvenile Complaint/500-Blk Waketon Rd– Group of juveniles weaving in and out of traffic on their scooters.

04/03/2025-Welfare Concern/Waketon Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd– Female walking around in the rain.

04/03/2025-Agency Assist BVPD/3900-Blk E FM 407-Assisted BVPD on an individual throwing boxes at cars.

04/09/2025-Suspicious Activity/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Caller wanted to report a verbal disturbance behind the business. The subjects left prior to officers’ arrival.

04/10/2025-Criminal Mischief/Lusk Ln/Kings Rd– Caller wanted to report a cement truck dumping their load on an empty lot. It was not criminal mischief.

04/10/2025-Animal Complaint/300-Blk Waketon Rd– Caller wanted to report an opossum caught in their trap.

04/14/2025-Vehicle Complaint/Kings Rd/Lusk Ln– Complaint over heavy equipment not in the roadway and blocking their backyard view of the road.