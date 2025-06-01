Lantana cat rescue group awarded $5,000 grant

Rescue Me, a Lantana-based cat rescue nonprofit, has been awarded a $5,000 grant from national animal welfare organization Petco Love to support its ongoing efforts in adoption and community cat care.

Petco Love, which has invested nearly $410 million in lifesaving initiatives since its founding in 1999, announced the grant as part of a $12 million investment in shelters and rescue organizations across the country. The organization has helped more than 7 million pets find homes through partnerships with Petco and more than 4,000 local rescues.

“This lifesaving investment will allow Rescue Me to continue the work that we do in our community to assist in the direct care and adoption of cats,” said Rescue Me Board President Kelly Rizzo. “It will also help us expand our Trap Neuter Return program, which plays a key role in reducing overpopulation of community cats.”

Since 2021, Rescue Me has helped more than 1,000 cats and kittens find adoptive homes and has facilitated over 250 spay/neuter procedures for stray and feral cats. The group regularly hosts adoption events at the Petco in Highland Village.

For more information, visit rescue-me.org.